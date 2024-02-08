We met with Supreme Commander-in-Chief and decided to change approaches and strategy - Zaluzhnyi

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, reported on a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at which it was decided that "it is necessary to change approaches and strategy."

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Facebook page of the Armed Forces Chief of Staff.

"In the first most difficult days of the Great War, we withstood a cowardly and powerful enemy. We survived together. Our battle continues and changes every day. The tasks of 2022 are different from the tasks of 2024. Therefore, everyone must change and adapt to the new realities as well. To win together too.

We have just met with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. It was an important and serious conversation. We decided to change our approaches and strategy," Zaluzhnyi said.

The Commander-in-Chief also expressed his gratitude to the team and the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I am grateful to everyone around me. The General Staff, the Ministry of Defence, the President of Ukraine.

I am proud of each and every one of you in the Armed Forces of Ukraine who protect the future of our children. All soldiers, sergeants and officers. I bow my head to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine and freedom. We remember and we will avenge them all. Ukrainians will definitely win," the post reads.

