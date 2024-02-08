Umierov: Decision was made today to change leadership of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umierov announces the adoption of a decision to change the leadership of the Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET, he posted this on his Facebook.

Umierov thanked Valerii Zaluzhnyi for all his achievements and victories.

"General Valerii Zaluzhnyi had one of the most difficult tasks - to lead the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the Great War with Russia. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the entire people of our country, demonstrated to the whole world that Ukraine will fight for its own and its people, regardless of the enemy it is facing. Our soldiers repelled the invasion of the aggressor, defended our statehood, and continue to defend our independence every day," the minister wrote.

He noted that despite everything, the war does not remain the same. The defense minister added that the hostilities of 2022, 2023 and 2024 are three different realities, so in 2024 new approaches and strategies are needed.

In this context, a decision was made to change the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: We met with Supreme Commander-in-Chief and decided to change approaches and strategy - Zaluzhnyi