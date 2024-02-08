Tymoshenko called for drafting another law on mobilization: "motivational, not repressive"

The new law on mobilization adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in the first reading should be finalized; in its current form, it is repressive and will not help improve the situation with the state’s defense.

This was stated by Batkivshchyna ("Fatherland" - ed.note) leader Yuliia Tymoshenko from the rostrum of the parliament, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainian News.

"There is no doubt that mobilization is necessary - we need to defend our country. But... we have been introduced to a repressive, unconstitutional law that will unbalance society and will not give any strength to the front," Tymoshenko emphasized.

The law on mobilization, in her opinion, should motivate people to defend their country, not force them to do so.

"The military who are now motivated, professional, and dedicated to defending Ukraine must be replaced by equally motivated, professional, and dedicated people who will come and be able to defend our country, not by random people who were grabbed on the street and thrown to the front line with almost no training," she emphasized.

Tymoshenko believes that it is wrong to introduce mandatory service for mobilized persons of 36 months instead of 18, electronic draft notices, restriction of rights of those who violate the new rules and expansion of the categories of persons subject to conscription.

"How was it possible to introduce a law that provides for compulsory electronic accounts when half of the people do not have gadgets? How was it possible to introduce a system of violence from blocking accounts to prison? ...How was it possible to revise the first, second, and third disability groups again? How can single fathers and mothers be sent to the front if the other parent has not officially abandoned the child? We cannot support such a law today," she emphasized.

The Batkivshchyna ("Fatherland" - ed.note) leader suggests that the parliament should form a working group and develop a "normal, motivational" law that will be fair, i.e., will not divide society into those who will sit in white shirts in offices, having armor or deferment, and other people who will be drafted by force in violation of their rights.

"This law divides society in half... It will not allow our military, who have been fighting at the front for more than a year and a half, to return home, it does not immediately discharge conscripts, it deprives our heroes who have been wounded of special statuses... This law is against the military, precisely because the security forces who are granted armor or deferment will not be able to get to the front line... And, in addition, this law launches terror against Ukrainians... Therefore, I insist that a special working group of all factions be created... to remove everything that is unacceptable for Ukraine in this law after the first reading, to bring it to a state where Ukraine is not ashamed of it and where it is not a copy of the same law that the enemies have adopted on their territory," the leader of the Batkivshchyna ("Fatherland" - ed.note) party emphasized.