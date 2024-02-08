There were 52 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Enemy launched 13 missile and 54 air strikes - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6 p.m. on February 8, 2024.

"The seven hundred and fifteenth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. The enemy continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon its plans for the complete occupation of Ukraine, ignores the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and attacks both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

Within the last day, 52 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 13 missile and 54 air strikes, fired 37 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, including children, as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other civilian infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian armed forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted an air strike near the town of Starytsia in the Kharkiv region. More than 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Karpovychi in the Chernihiv region; Stara Huta, Bachivsk, Volfyne, Kindrativka, Myropillia, Hrabovske, Popivka in the Sumy region; Udy, Strilecha, Vovchansk, Budarky, Chuhunivka, Topoly in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled four attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanovka in the Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled three enemy attacks near Terny in the Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy launched an air strike near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region. About 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar attacks, including Nevske, Bilohorivka, Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region and Terny, Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and New York in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 17 attacks near Avdiivka and another 5 attacks in the areas of Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy also conducted an air strike near the town of Oleksandropil in the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Keramik, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Karlivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the occupiers tried to improve the tactical situation 11 times. The enemy launched air strikes near Kurakhove, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Such settlements of the Donetsk region as Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, and Elizavetivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Vodiane, Staromaiorske, Rivnopil in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Blahodatne, Staromaiorske, Rivnopil in Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the defense forces repelled an attack west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Novodarivka and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Levadne, Huliaipole, Charivne, Novodanylivka, Stepove, Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSG in the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, they made one unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of our troops. The city of Kherson and the towns of Beryslav, Inhulets in the Kherson region and Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region came under artillery and mortar fire. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Kachkarivka and Chervonyi Maiak in the Kherson region.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 7 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Missile troops struck 2 ammunition depots and 2 enemy artillery pieces," the General Staff reports.

