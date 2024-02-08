Zelenskyy spoke about priority changes in Armed Forces of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a list of changes he expects to make in the near future.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Office of the President.

Zelenskyy noted that the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Chief of Staff Syrskyi, would present the team to reboot the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the coming days.

According to the president, 2024 can be successful for Ukraine only if there are effective changes in the basis of our defense, which is the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He added that he expects such changes in the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the near future:

A realistic, detailed action plan for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2024 should be placed on the table. It should take into account the real situation on the battlefield now and the prospects.

Each combat brigade on the first line should receive effective Western weapons - there should be a fair redistribution of such weapons in favor of the first line of the front.

Logistical problems must be resolved. Avdiivka should not wait for generals to find out where their drones are stuck in their warehouses.

Every general must know the front. If a general does not know the front, he is not serving Ukraine.

Excessive and unjustified staffing levels in the headquarters must be corrected.

We need to build an effective system of rotations in the army. The experience of certain combat brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, where such a system exists, can be used as a basis. Rotations are a must.

There is a clear need to improve the quality of training for soldiers - only trained soldiers on the front line.

A new branch of the Armed Forces is being created in the structure of the Armed Forces - the Unmanned Systems Forces. The first commander must be appointed.

"We are all proud of our army. And we must do everything in our power to make the Ukrainian army a winning army. I thank each and everyone who believes in Ukraine, fights for Ukraine, works for our victory and helps - helps Ukraine!" - Zelenskyy emphasized.

