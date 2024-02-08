In Avdiivka, fighting is taking place not only in private sector, but also within urban area - Tavria OSG

The Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops reported that in Avdiivka of the Donetsk region, fighting is taking place not only in the private sector in the north of the city, but also within the urban area.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by the spokesman for the Tavria OSG Dmytro Lykhovii.

"All the journalists are asking, and I can confirm that it is true: the fighting is taking place not only in the private sector in the north of the city, but also within the urban area. The enemy's intention is obvious: they are trying to cut off Ukrainian forces by entering between the Avdiivka Coke Plant and the quarry," said Lykhovii.

He added that the enemy is directing the main assault in the north of Avdiivka. The occupants' plan is to cut the main logistics artery and ensure "operational encirclement of the city". Ukrainian defenders are actively counteracting this.

Lykhovii noted that the situation in Avdiivka is difficult but controlled.

In addition, the enemy is focusing its main efforts in the operational area of the Tavria OSG on the Novopavlivka, Avdiivka and Orikhiv directions.

