Ukraine will receive F-16 fighters this year - Ambassador to Netherlands Karasevych

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets this year.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Oleksandr Karasevych, said this in an interview with Ukrinform in The Hague, Censor.NET reports.

"Indeed, Ms. Ollongren (Dutch Minister of Defense - ed.) recently noted that Ukraine will receive F-16 fighters from the Netherlands this year. We know when exactly the Dutch fighter jets will be ready for delivery to Ukraine, but, of course, we will not disclose this. At the same time, we can clearly talk about the number of fighter jets we will receive from the Netherlands. Both Ms. Ollongren and Prime Minister Rutte spoke about this. This will include 18 previously promised fighter jets that are already being prepared for delivery to Ukraine, and an additional 6 recently announced. But we have to understand that, in addition to the fighter jets that the Netherlands is handing over to Ukraine, another 18 aircraft are being transferred by the Dutch partners to a training center in Romania to train Ukrainian pilots. And out of these 18 fighters, 5 are already in Romania. So, in total, we are talking about 42 F-16 fighters that the Netherlands are providing to bring Ukraine's victory closer," he said.

The ambassador also noted that the Netherlands is allocating €122 million to Ukraine for ammunition, weapons and cybersecurity.

"Usually, when the next tranche of aid is announced, it is immediately indicated how it is structured. That is, out of the 122 million euros you asked about, a certain part is transferred to Ukraine to strengthen our IT capabilities. Another part of the funds will be used to purchase artillery shells, which is something we really need now. We are talking about signing contracts for the purchase of shells. But we have to understand that these 122 million euros are a small part of the total funding provided for military aid this year. And if we are talking about the total amount of security assistance that the Netherlands is allocating to Ukraine this year, it is 2 billion euros," he said.