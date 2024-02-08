EU about Russian version of "peace": Nothing more than cover for Russia’s true intentions - to destroy Ukrainian statehood, culture and identity

In the EU, the distorted version of Russia’s "peace" was called a cover for its true intentions, which are to destroy Ukraine and subjugate Ukrainians.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this is stated in the statement of the European Union on the continuation of Russian aggression against Ukraine, delivered by the EU delegation to the OSCE during a meeting of the Permanent Council of the organization on Thursday in Vienna.

"As for Russia's distorted version of 'peace', it is nothing more than a cover for its true intentions - to destroy Ukraine's statehood, distinctive culture and identity, and to subjugate its people," the statement reads.

The EU emphasized that "it is Ukraine, not Russia, that has demonstrated a genuine interest in a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace that is fully in line with international law, including the UN Charter, OSCE principles and commitments enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act and the Paris Charter."

"It is Ukraine that exercises its legitimate right to self-defense in full compliance with Article 51 of the UN Charter. Because, according to international law, it is Ukraine that is the victim of Russian aggression. No amount of Russian disinformation can change this reality," the EU said.

At the same time, the EU congratulated Ukraine on "significant progress in its legitimate struggle for freedom and our common values in the face of Russia's aggressive war."

"Ukraine has liberated 50% of the territory that Russia illegally occupied at the beginning of a full-scale aggressive war. It has significantly weakened Russia's offensive military capabilities, which it used to wage an aggressive war. Ukraine was also able to push the Russian Black Sea Fleet eastward, thus opening the western part of the Black Sea to export grain and other goods to world markets, which is vital for the countries of the world that need it most," the statement said.

The EU recalled its commitment to "support Ukraine for as long as it takes." The latest example of this is the European Council's decision on February 1 to create a 50-billion-dollar fund for Ukraine.

