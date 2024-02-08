Ukraine returns 100 more defenders from captivity. PHOTOS

Another prisoner exchange took place: Ukraine returns 100 people from Russian captivity

According to Censor.NET, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in a telegram.

"Another 100 Ukrainians are at home in Ukraine. The National Guard, border guards, the Armed Forces. Most of them are defenders of Mariupol.

All of them are ours, all of them are back in their native land. We are working for every one of them and will not stop until we return everyone!" the President wrote.

The President thanked the team involved in the exchanges for the result the country needs!

Read more: Occupants planned to exchange traitors of Ukraine for their prisoners: access to secret data obtained - National Resistance Center















