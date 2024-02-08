Ministry of Defense: It is unacceptable to meet medical needs at expense of volunteers. State can provide what is needed, but it is necessary to report on needs

The practice of meeting the medical needs of military units mainly at the expense of volunteers is unacceptable, as the state can provide the necessary equipment, but this requires a revised approach to the formation of needs. According to the Ministry of Defense, the actual needs for medical equipment often do not correspond to the stated needs.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Nataliia Kalmykova said this at a working meeting with the heads of medical services of the branches, separate services of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which was held by the commander of the Medical Forces, Major General of the Medical Service Anatoliy Kazmirchuk.

"In the tenth year of the war, the practice of meeting the medical needs of military units mainly at the expense of volunteers is unacceptable. The state can provide what is needed, but this requires a revised approach to the formation of needs. The leadership of the types and branches of the armed forces must clearly understand what and where each military unit needs and promptly provide this information," the Deputy Minister of Defense emphasized.

The participants of the meeting agreed to improve the interaction of the entire medical vertical of the Armed Forces with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to improve the provision of troops with everything they need.

