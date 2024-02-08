Decrees are being prepared to dismiss part of Zaluzhnyi’s team in General Staff and Armed Forces - Butusov

After the dismissal of Valerii Zaluzhnyi from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, decrees are also being prepared to dismiss part of Zaluzhnyi’s team in the General Staff and the Armed Forces.

"Supreme Commander-in-Chief V. Zelenskyy dismissed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces V. Zaluzhnyi.

According to sources, Zelenskyy offered Zaluzhnyi the positions of either personal assistant, deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, or ambassador to the UK. However, Zaluzhnyi refused to leave the army voluntarily and be transferred to a civilian position during the war. After Zelenskyy announced the decision, Zaluzhnyi sent messages to many of his friends that he was being "sent for discharge."

Decrees are also being prepared to dismiss part of Zaluzhnyi's team in the General Staff and the Armed Forces," the journalist said.

He also said that the decision on Zaluzhnyi's successor was made by "only two people - Zelenskyy and the head of the OP Yermak."

According to him, they were choosing between the Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, K. Budanov, and the Commander of the Army, O. Syrskyi: "But both of them want to get full responsibility for all components of the Armed Forces (which Zaluzhnyi never had)."

As a reminder, on February 8, Zelenskyy appointed Colonel General Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Prior to this, Zelenskyy met with Zaluzhnyi. After the meeting, Zelenskyy said that he had offered Zaluzhnyi to be on his team. After the meeting, Zaluzhnyi said that it had been decided that it was necessary to change approaches and strategy.