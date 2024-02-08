"Has anyone heard reason?", "What about Yermak?" and "Shame on you": comments on Zelenskyy’s page after Zaluzhnyi’s dismissal

Today, on February 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Valerii Zaluzhnyi from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This decision caused different reactions among citizens. Some people decided to leave their comments on the president’s decision on Zelenskyy’s social media pages.

Censor.NET has collected the most vivid and typical reactions to Zelenskyy's announcement of Zaluzhnyi's dismissal on Zelenskyy's Instagram account.

Most of the comments contain criticism of the president, quite often along with foul language.

Some commentators are interested in the reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal.

Others do not like Zaluzhnyi's successor, Syrskyi.

A significant number of commentators express a desire to see the dismissal of corrupt officials, the leadership of the Presidential Office, and even the President himself.

Among the comments, there are warnings about the possibility of a "Maidan" in response to such a decision by the authorities.

Some of the commentators claim that the president's post may have fake engagement.

Other commentators say they are not competent enough to assess the decision to fire Zaluzhnyi.

Some write about their support for both Zaluzhnyi and Zelenskyy.



























































































































Zaluzhnyi's dismissal

As a reminder, on February 8, Zelenskyy appointed Colonel General Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Prior to this, Zelenskyy met with Zaluzhnyi. After the meeting, Zelenskyy said that he had offered Zaluzhnyi to be on his team. After the meeting, Zaluzhnyi said that it had been decided that it was necessary to change approaches and strategy.