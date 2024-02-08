On February 8, Russian troops fired 41 times at Sumy region, 251 explosions were recorded: FPV drones, artillery and mortars were used

During the day, Russians fired 41 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 251 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Vorozhba, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Krolevets, Esman, Shalyhyne, and Seredyna Buda communities were shelled.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, they were shelled:

Velyka Pysarivka community: a UAV attack was carried out dropping grenade launcher fragmentation rounds (2 explosions), mortar shelling (21 explosions).

Bilopillia community: the enemy attacked with mortars (39 explosions), artillery (50 explosions), grenade launchers (64 explosions). There was also an air strike (2 explosions) and tank shelling (8 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: FPV drone attack (4 explosions) and UAV attack - dropping of explosives (2 explosions) were recorded.

Khotyn community: Russians attacked with artillery (14 explosions) and mortars (5 explosions).

Esman community: Russians dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community. There were also attacks with an FPV drone (3 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: FPV drone shelling (1 explosion) and mortar shelling (3 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: artillery shelling was recorded (3 explosions).

Myropillia community: mortar shelling (4 explosions) and artillery shelling (2 explosions).

Krolevets community: an FPV drone was fired upon (1 explosion).

Yunakivska community: the enemy fired from artillery (20 explosions).

Vorozhba community: artillery shelling (1 explosion).

