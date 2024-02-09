White House continues to work with Congress to get Ukraine aid passed - Kirby

The White House administration continues to engage with Congress to urgently pass support for Ukraine.

This was stated by the coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The president believes that support for Ukraine is critical, especially now. And we will continue to work with both parties," Kirby said.

He also confirmed Biden's personal involvement in contacts with lawmakers in Congress regarding the allocation of aid. The official added that the president continues to stay in touch with them.

