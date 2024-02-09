Ukraine’s General Staff: there were 65 combat engagements in frontline over last day, most attacks in Avdiivka sector

Ukrainian soldiers repelled the occupants’ attacks in six frontline areas.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of AFU.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polesia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

There are no changes in the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions. There the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled 5 attacks near the towns of Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 4 enemy attacks near Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 4 enemy attacks near Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 19 enemy attacks near Avdiivka and another 7 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where 16 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Defense Forces repelled an attack by the occupiers west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupying forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 2 unsuccessful assault operations.