Estonian Prime Minister Kallas: Allies’ 0.25% of GDP assistance to Ukraine will help defeat Russia

If Ukraine’s partners provide it with 0.25% of the GNP, it will ensure victory in the war with Russia.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said this during a press conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Negammer in Vienna.

She noted that the military strength of the countries that are part of the coalition to support Ukraine is 13 times greater than that of Russia.

"Just look at our defense budgets. So if all those countries that support Ukraine are really committed to this and support the provision of assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 0.25% of their GDP, it will really create a turning point. After all, this is the contribution that is needed to win this war," Kallas emphasized.

The head of the Estonian government also announced the submission of a draft law that would allow the use of frozen Russian assets for the restoration of Ukraine.

"I hope this will inspire other EU member states to take similar actions," Kallas said.

The head of the Estonian government also emphasized the need to support Ukraine until victory.

"Estonia believes in Ukraine's victory, but in order to achieve it, we must support Ukraine as long as it takes," Kallas summarized.