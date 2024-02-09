ENG
News
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 393,290 people (+910 per day), 6385 tanks, 9435 artillery systems, 11921 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 393,290 Russian invaders.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the press center of the General Staff of AFU.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.02.24 are approximately:  

personnel ‒ about 393290 (+910) people,

tanks ‒ 6385 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 11921 (+22) units,

artillery systems – 9435 (+24) units,

MLRS – 981 (+1) units,

air defense systems  ‒ 666 (+0) units,

aircraft – 332 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 7209 (+18),

cruise missiles ‒ 1881 (+1),

ships/boats  ‒ 24 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 12551 (+38) units,

special equipment ‒ 1509 (+4)

Read more: Russian helicopter Ka-52 "Alligator" was destroyed in Tavria direction, - Tarnavsky

