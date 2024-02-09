ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5201 visitors online
News
1 429 2

Russians attacked with 16 "shaheds" at night, air defense forces destroyed 10. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of February 9, 2024, the enemy struck with 16 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from Cape Chauda in Crimea and Kursk region in the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of AFU.

Units of mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

"As a result of combat operations, 10 'shaheds' were destroyed in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions," the statement said.

Read more: Air Defense Forces destroy 11 out of 17 "shaheds" at night - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Скільки вночі збили шахедів

Author: 

Anti-aircraft warfare (1479) Air forces (1434)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 