At night, enemy made swift attack on southern regions, there are hits - OK "South"

The Russians continue the drone terror of the frontline territories of the southern regions. This night the attack was characterized by a rapid development of events

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Colonel Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, during the telethon.

"This night the work of Ukrainian air defense forces was very intense. The enemy focused on attacking Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. Unfortunately, the hits could not be avoided, but the result is quite convincing," noted Humeniuk.

She added that a fire broke out at the site of the hit, but there was no information on casualties.

The head of Mykolaiv RMA, Vitaliy Kim, said that overnight, air defense forces and means in Mykolaiv region destroyed one Shahed-136/131 UAV.

