Carlson after interview with Russian dictator: "Putin cannot explain and be consistent, he spends a lot of time in his own world"

After his interview with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, American propagandist Tucker Carlson said he would need a year to decide what he thought of the conversation with the Kremlin leader.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to Liga.

According to propagandist, Putin " is not a person to give many interviews".

"He can't explain. But he clearly spends a lot of time in a world where he doesn't need to explain," Carlson said.

He also believes that Putin did not express his position consistently.

"I'm not quite sure what I think about the interview. It will take me a year to decide what it was," the propagandist said.

