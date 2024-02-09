ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5201 visitors online
News War
23 686 133

Carlson after interview with Russian dictator: "Putin cannot explain and be consistent, he spends a lot of time in his own world"

карлсон,такер

After his interview with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, American propagandist Tucker Carlson said he would need a year to decide what he thought of the conversation with the Kremlin leader.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to Liga.

According to propagandist, Putin " is not a person to give many interviews".

"He can't explain. But he clearly spends a lot of time in a world where he doesn't need to explain," Carlson said. 

Read more: Putin on the war: "We have not yet achieved our goals"

He also believes that Putin did not express his position consistently.

"I'm not quite sure what I think about the interview. It will take me a year to decide what it was," the propagandist said.

Read more: Erdogan and Putin to discuss war in Ukraine and grain corridor in Ankara - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Author: 

propaganda (418) Putin (3163)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 