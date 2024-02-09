Carlson after interview with Russian dictator: "Putin cannot explain and be consistent, he spends a lot of time in his own world"
After his interview with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, American propagandist Tucker Carlson said he would need a year to decide what he thought of the conversation with the Kremlin leader.
This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to Liga.
According to propagandist, Putin " is not a person to give many interviews".
"He can't explain. But he clearly spends a lot of time in a world where he doesn't need to explain," Carlson said.
He also believes that Putin did not express his position consistently.
"I'm not quite sure what I think about the interview. It will take me a year to decide what it was," the propagandist said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password