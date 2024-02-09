Polish farmers blocked Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Ukraine - State Border Guard Service. VIDEO (updated)

On Friday, 9 February, Polish farmers began the announced blockade of one of the checkpoints on the border with Ukraine - Medyka-Shehyni. Currently, all types of transport are unable to enter Poland and Ukraine.

"The actions of Polish farmers to block the movement of vehicles began in front of the Medyka checkpoint, which is opposite the Ukrainian Shehyni checkpoint. At about 10:10 a.m., Ukrainian border guards were informed by their Polish colleagues," he said.

According to him, about 100 people and about 50 vehicles are blocking the traffic. Due to these actions, there is currently no traffic of trucks, cars and buses leaving Ukraine and entering Poland.

"We hope that the situation will change as soon as possible and certain categories of vehicles will be allowed to pass," added the SBGS spokesman.

In addition, in other areas where traffic was also planned to be blocked on February 9, such as the Yagodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints, traffic is currently moving, but there has been no information from the Polish side on the start of the blockade.

