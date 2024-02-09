Zaluzhnyi and Budanov are awarded the title of "Hero of Ukraine". VIDEO (updated)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Kyrylo Budanov the title of Hero of Ukraine.

This is stated in Decree No. №61/2024, Censor.NET reports.

"For outstanding personal merits in the protection of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I hereby decree:

To award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star to Zaluzhnyi Valerii Fedorovych, General," the presidential decree reads.

The title "Hero of Ukraine" was also awarded to the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov.

Read more: Zelenskyy signs decrees dismissing Zaluzhnyi and appointing Syrskyi in his place

Zaluzhnyi's resignation

On February 8, Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyy met. Following the meeting, Zelenskyy said that he had offered Zaluzhnyi to join his team. After the meeting, Zaluzhnyi said that it had been decided that it was necessary to change approaches and strategy.

Zelensky signed a decree dismissing Zaluzhnyi. He appointed Colonel General Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: White House on Zaluzhnyi’s dismissal: "We will work with anyone who leads Ukrainian army"