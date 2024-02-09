Pavliuk to be appointed as new commander of Land Forces of Ukraine - sources

The current Deputy Minister of Defence Oleksandr Pavliuk will become the new commander of the Land Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, ZN.ua reported this with reference to sources.

At the same time, according to the source, the commander of the Territorial Defence Forces, Anatoliy Bargylevych, is to be appointed head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The publication notes that submissions for the appointment of Pavliuk and Bargylevych by presidential decrees are currently being prepared.

Zaluzhnyi's resignation

On 8 February, Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi met. Following the meeting, Zelenskyy said that he had offered Zaluzhnyi to join his team. After the meeting, Zaluzhnyi said that it had been decided that it was necessary to change approaches and strategy.

Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Zaluzhny. He appointed Colonel-General Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

