Finland has provided new military aid package to Ukraine worth about 190 million euros

Finland provided Ukraine with the 22nd military aid package worth about 190 million euros.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Finnish Ministry of Defense.

"The additional assistance took into account both the needs of Ukraine and the resource situation of the Defense Forces," the statement said.

The detailed content, method of delivery or schedule of the aid will not be disclosed for security reasons, the Ministry said.

The aid package also includes products purchased from Finnish manufacturers. Separate funding of 30 million euros has been allocated for its purchase.

"There is a lot of know-how in the domestic industry, and we are working in the defense ministry to ensure that this know-how and potential can be used more effectively to support Ukraine. One example of this is our domestic ammunition production," said Defense Minister Antti Hakkänen.

According to him, Finland is currently preparing a long-term plan to support Ukraine.

