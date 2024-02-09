Ministry for Veterans Affairs will be temporarily headed by Hero of Ukraine Porkhun

Oleksandr Porkhun, Hero of Ukraine, will temporarily perform the duties of the Minister of Veterans Affairs.

This decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers. This was announced by the government's representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Oleksandr Volodymyrovych Porkhun has been temporarily assigned the duties of the Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine," he wrote in a telegram.

According to Hromadske, Porkhun has been acting as First Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs since April 2020. He was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star.

He has been defending Ukraine since March 2014. Porkhun's unit took part in the liberation of Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Lysychansk, Shakhtarsk, Khrustalne (formerly Krasnyi Luch), Alchevsk, Boikivske (then Telmanove) and other settlements.

The unit under Porkhun's command engaged in its first battle on May 2, 2014, on a bridge near Sloviansk. At that time, a part of the pro-Russian local population blocked the movement of Ukrainian military equipment, and a sniper was firing from Mount Karachun, which was under the control of militants at the time. Porkhun organized the defense without loss of personnel or military equipment. The unit later liberated and held Karachun.

Porkhun has the rank of major and several degrees. He studied at four Ukrainian universities, including military ones. In June 2017, he received a master's degree in Combat Use and Management of Military Units of the Land Forces. In 2020, he received a master's degree in law enforcement.

He is engaged in public activities. He was a candidate for parliamentary elections on July 21, 2019, in a single-member constituency in Kyiv.

As a reminder, on February 7, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed the Minister of Veterans Affairs Yuliia Laputina.