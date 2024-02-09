Ombudsman Lubinets: Case of mobilization of epileptic who died on first day of service is under control

The Odesa Regional TRC (Territorial Recruitment Centre) mobilized a man with a disability who suffered from epilepsy and later died on his first day of service. His death is now being investigated for failing to conduct a medical examination of a person liable for military service.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

He said that he found information about this case while monitoring the Internet. At the request of the ombudsman, the specialized defense prosecutor's office took the case under control and will conduct a pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings over the man's death.

The investigation will focus on the failure to conduct a proper medical examination of the conscript and the failure of officials to take timely and necessary medical care.

Lubinets also appealed to the military command to strengthen control and compliance with the law on mobilization, military registration of citizens and undergo military medical commissions.

"Currently, the course of pre-trial investigations is under my constant control," the ombudsman assured.

As a reminder, information about the mobilization of a 29-year-old man named Borys in Odesa region appeared in August 2023. The man allegedly passed a medical examination in two hours and immediately found himself in a military unit. At night, he was vomiting, and during the morning forming-up, he had an epileptic seizure and fainted. The doctors did not provide him with qualified assistance. Later, he had another seizure, and doctors pronounced him dead.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Operational Command "South," said that the military enlistment office received documents about the man's health and fitness for military service from the hospital where he had undergone a medical examination.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, said that the Specialized Military Prosecutor's Office of the region was investigating the incident. It was then classified under Part 1 of Article 115 and Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.