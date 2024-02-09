Umierov held his first working meeting with Syrskyi: They discussed detailed action plan for 2024

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov held the first working meeting with the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

It is noted that Umierov and Syrskyi discussed the detailed action plan of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2024.

The following issues were raised: establishing a logistics system and timely fulfillment of the military's needs.

The focus was on an effective system of rotations and rest for the units.

Umierov and Syrskyi also discussed improving the quality of training, providing training centers, training new instructors, and taking into account modern experience.

Particular attention was paid to a new branch of the Armed Forces, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the press service emphasizes.

"We expect new solutions, generalization of experience. And most importantly, technical specifications for the development of new models. The ones that will give us a strategic advantage tomorrow," Umierov added.

