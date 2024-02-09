Replacement of AFU Commander-in-Chief is Ukraine’s internal decision. EU pledges unwavering support for Ukraine - European Commission

The European Commission says that the EU’s support for Ukraine will remain unwavering after the resignation of Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

She called the replacement of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces an internal decision of Ukraine, which is the prerogative of the president. She also assured of Brussels' firm support for Kyiv.

"The EU's support for Ukraine is unwavering. We are committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary and providing everything that is needed, regardless of who leads the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Massrali said.

Zaluzhnyi's resignation

On 8 February, Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi met. Following the meeting, Zelenskyy said that he had offered Zaluzhnyi to join his team. After the meeting, Zaluzhnyi said that it had been decided that it was necessary to change approaches and strategy.

Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Zaluzhny. He appointed Colonel-General Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

