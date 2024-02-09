Russian artists are being taken to occupied territories to campaign for Putin - NRC
The invaders bring Russian artists to the temporarily occupied territories to create platforms for propaganda and agitation for dictator Putin.
This was reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.
"The Russians bring mediocre "artists" from their province to the TOT to create platforms for propaganda and campaigning in support of international criminal Vladimir Putin," the statement said.
It is noted that mobile concert complexes have been delivered to the occupied territories, which are supposed to become "propaganda broadcasters."
