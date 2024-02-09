We do not expect increase in sown areas in Ukraine this year - Solskyi

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food hopes that Ukraine’s sown areas in spring 2024 will be at the level of last year, although they do not rule out a certain reduction in the event of a negative scenario.

This was stated by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi.

"I do not expect any dramatic changes in the sown areas. If the acreage decreases, it will be a very slight decrease," Solskyi said.

He reminded that Ukrainian farmers sowed 12.75 million hectares of spring crops for the 2023 harvest. Of these, 4 million hectares of corn, 5.3 million hectares of sunflower and 1.78 million hectares of soybeans.

According to Solskyi, due to bad weather conditions last fall, less winter wheat was sown - 4.2 million hectares compared to 4.4 million hectares in 2022.

"There will definitely be no increase in the total planted areas (this year - ed.). I admit their reduction, and the question immediately arises: what to sow then? We have only three options - sunflower, soybeans and corn," the minister said.

According to him, farmers will try to increase soybean acreage, but the lack of quality seeds could be a serious obstacle. According to Solskyi, relatively low prices for sunflower seeds and mandatory crop rotation will prevent the increase of the planted areas under this crop.

In 2023, Ukraine harvested about 28.7 mln tons of corn, but some of it still remains unharvested in the fields. In general, the grain crops were threshed on almost 91% of the area.

According to Solskyi, winter wheat has so far survived the winter without serious damage, but it is too early to talk about the quality of the future harvest. The lack of funds caused by the war and difficulties with exports has forced farmers to save money and use lower-quality wheat seeds.

It is extremely important for Ukraine to preserve its agricultural sector, the minister emphasized. Prior to Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine was the fourth largest grain supplier in the world, and in terms of value, agricultural products accounted for half of all Ukrainian exports.