Occupants dropped 7 guided aerial bombs on border communities of Sumy region, three people were killed (updated). PHOTOS

Russian occupants dropped 7 guided bombs on the border communities of the Sumy region. There are dead and wounded among civilians.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"On February 9, 2024, at about 2:00 p.m., the occupiers from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out an air strike on the territory of the Sumy district. According to preliminary data, the enemy dropped 7 guided bombs on the Yunakivka, Khotyn and Mykolaivka communities," the statement said.

It is currently known that two civilians were killed as a result of the enemy attack, another woman may be under the rubble. Four people were injured.

Private houses, the territory of a farm, and a warehouse were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reports 3 dead as a result of an air strike in Sumy region.

