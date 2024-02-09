Nine brigades on Eastern Front receive trucks, drones, tires and chemical warmers

During his visit to the eastern front, Petro Poroshenko handed over UAH 28 million worth of vehicles, drones and equipment to 9 brigades of the Armed Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ES press service.

The military received Foden trucks, DAF trucks, car repair shops, laundry and shower complexes, grenade launchers, DJI Mavic quadcopters, FPV drones and control stations, tires for HMMWV and Ural vehicles, tactical active headphones, chemical hand and foot warmers, and electronics.

Poroshenko thanked General Zaluzhnyi and wished success to his successor, General Syrskyi.

The entire people of Ukraine must unite around the Armed Forces. Here in Kyiv, rumors began to circulate that Poroshenko would "go to the Maidan" today. I decided that we would not let them down. They said that Poroshenko would go "to the Maidan" - so we are going "to the Maidan" somewhere between Pokrovsk and Kurakhove and Avdiivka," the fifth President said.

"Today, Ukraine has one enemy, and this enemy is Putin. Yesterday, Putin gave a very significant interview to an American journalist. His interview made it clear that there is nothing to talk about with Putin. The only goal he has is to destroy Ukraine. The only way we can counteract this is to paste," the politician noted.

