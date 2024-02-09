US Congressman Crow on Zaluzhnyi’s resignation: Zelenskyy has right to seek for new approach

The United States recognizes the leadership of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and, at the same time, supports the right and responsibility of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to seek renewal and a new approach after two years of war.

This was stated by Jason Crowe, a member of the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, at a briefing in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The United States and Ukraine share one value - civilian control over the military. This value is time-tested and very important for any democracy. A civilian leader has the right and responsibility to choose leaders to move forward. We understand that after two years, President Zelenskyy is looking for renewal and a new approach. This is also his right and we support it," he said.

See more: US Congressional bipartisan delegation arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO

The congressman expressed his deep respect and gratitude to Zaluzhnyi, who has been heading Ukraine's defense for the past two years, "who has stayed with his soldiers and done an amazing job."

"There is no doubt that he should be recognized for his leadership," the American politician emphasized.