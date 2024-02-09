Markarova: Biden-Scholz meeting may "give a push to" Ukraine toward long-range weapons

In Germany, the Bundestag did not support a draft resolution of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party calling for the transfer of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

The CDU's initiative was rejected in a roll-call vote - 485 votes against, 178 in favor, and three abstentions.

At the same time, Spiegel writes, the resolution was not supported by MPs from the German Greens and the Free Democratic Party, despite their calls for the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, the current proposal of the CDU/CSU faction is only aimed at a tactical advantage in the domestic political debate in the Federal Republic of Germany," the Greens claim.

It is worth noting that even if the German parliament supports the idea of supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine, this does not mean that such assistance will be provided. The transfer of weapons requires a decision of the German government.

Since last year, Ukraine has been requesting the transfer of Taurus missiles from Germany, which are capable of destroying targets at a distance of up to 500 kilometers. Such weapons are needed to strike at Russian rear targets.