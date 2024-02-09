Congress delegation in Kyiv assures that US will continue to support Ukraine: "It is also in America’s interest"

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives delegation to Kyiv assured that the U.S. is committed to further supporting Ukraine, and this is the main message of their visit.

Republican French Hill noted that polls in the United States show that Americans do not want Putin to win in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The people know that this is bad not only for Europe, bad for the people of Ukraine, the sovereignty of Ukraine, but also for the world... We will not allow this sovereign nation to be destroyed by the Russian bear, which is constantly eating, even when it is not hungry," Hill said.

Democrat Jason Crow noted that the purpose of their visit is to send a signal that the United States supports Ukraine.

"We support Ukraine not only because we understand that defending freedom and democracy around the world is an American value, but we support Ukraine because it is also in America's interest. With less than 5% of our annual defense budget, we have helped Ukraine secure a stable and prosperous Europe. We helped Ukraine destroy more than half of the Russian army. We have helped Ukraine defend our NATO allies," he emphasized.

"The investment and support of the American people in this fight, in this effort, is something we've been proud to do, and I hope we continue to do so," said Democrat Abigail Spanberger.

House Committee Chairman Mike Turner noted that the visit of the committee's delegation signals that the United States fully supports the funding, Ukrinform reports.

"We are confident in the incredible support of the House and Senate and we will achieve this in a joint package that will provide the weapons that Ukraine needs. This group, as well as other members of the House and Senate, are also strong supporters of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons, given the needs on the battlefield," Turner said.