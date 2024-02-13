DTEK: Important and valuable equipment was damaged as result of night attack on TPPs, and recovery time may be significant

Since the beginning of winter, 40 enemy attacks on DTEK’s thermal power plants have been recorded

This was stated by DTEK's Executive Director Dmytro Sakharuk on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"There have already been 40 attacks. First of all, large facilities are affected - thermal power plants in the Donetsk region and two in the Dnipropetrovsk region. These are accentuated and targeted attacks on our plants so that they cannot supply electricity to the grid," he said.

Sakharuk said that over the past two weeks, the occupiers have attacked three DTEK thermal power plants. The latest attack took place last night.

"Unfortunately, a lot of drones hit the plant. Critical and large-sized equipment, which is very important for the plant's operation, was damaged. The TPP is currently out of operation, and we are analysing the damage," he explained.

Sakharuk stressed that the attack damaged important and valuable equipment that is not available for quick replacement, so the recovery time could be significant.

At the same time, there are currently no power outages in Dnipro and Dnipro region. However, Sakharuk explained that the power supply scheme is unreliable because there is no important source of electricity in the region, but power engineers are working to ensure that there are no power cuts.

"We are now trying to work with Ukrenergo to ensure the redistribution of electricity to all consumers without any outages," said DTEK's CEO.

As a reminder, the enemy continues systematic attacks on the energy sector. Recently, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of the Dnipropetrovsk region, which resulted in power cuts in Pavlohrad district of the region.

The attack also cut power to mines and left a thousand miners underground.