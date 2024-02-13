Zelenskyy thanked US senators for passing bill to help Ukraine: It allows us to save lives from Russian terror

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the adoption of the US Senate’s bill on aid to Ukraine.

The head of state announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I am grateful to Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell, and all US senators who supported the continuation of assistance to Ukraine in our struggle for freedom, democracy, and values that are of great importance to us all," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, further US assistance in Ukraine makes it possible to save lives from Russian terror.

Read more: Zelenskyy had conversation with South African President Ramaphosa: He spoke about preparations for Global Peace Summit

"This means that life in our cities will continue and the war will be won. American assistance is bringing a just peace to Ukraine and restoring global stability, which will contribute to greater security and prosperity for all Americans and the entire free world," the President summed up.

As a reminder, on 13 February 2024, the United States Senate supported a package bill to provide $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. More than $60 billion will be allocated for Ukraine.