Russia has lost over 3000 tanks during war in Ukraine, but has enough inferior equipment to fight for another 3 years - study

Although Russia has lost more than 3,000 tanks during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it still has plenty of armoured vehicles in storage for use for several years.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters with reference to the report "Military Balance" by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

The researchers believe that Moscow has "traded quality for quantity" by removing thousands of old tanks from storage. In some places, it was decommissioning 90 tanks a month.

"The stockpile of equipment stored in Russia means that Moscow could potentially suffer large losses and replenish from the reserves for about three more years, even at a lower technical level, regardless of its ability to produce new equipment," the researchers said.

Read more: Volunteer fighter from Armenia Gevorg Mkrtchyan was killed in battle for Ukraine in Kupiansk direction

In particular, the report says, Russia has 1,750 main battle tanks, ranging from the outdated T-55 to the modern T-80 and T-90. Another 4,000 are in storage. Analysts added that Russian officials have announced plans to resume production of T-80 tanks.

"The situation underscores a growing sense of stalemate in the fighting that could persist through 2024," the report says.

The report notes that Ukraine has also suffered significant losses since the start of the invasion in February 2022, but Western military supplies have enabled it to maintain its stockpile while improving its quality.

The report also notes that global defence spending will increase by 9% compared to 2022 and will continue to grow.