Government has allocated UAH 20 billion for construction of fortifications this year, - Shmyhal

Since the beginning of 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 20 billion from the state budget reserve fund for fortifications. Additional resources from other funding sources amount to another UAH 10.7 billion.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting on 13 February, Censor.NET reports.

Shmyhal noted that the borders are being built at the expense of the state budget reserve fund, at the expense of local budgets, at the expense of military personal income tax and for charitable funds on the NBU's special account.

According to him, not only the regions, but also the Ministry of Defence, the State Special Transport Service and the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine are now customers of the works.

According to the Prime Minister, almost UAH 3 billion of the total amount from the reserve fund was allocated to the Ministry of Defence and the State Special Transport Service.

Another UAH 16 billion was allocated to regional administrations. In particular, UAH 3.9 billion was allocated for the construction of fortifications in the Kharkiv region, UAH 1.3 billion for the Zaporizhzhia region, UAH 1.2 billion for the Donetsk region, and over UAH 1.2 billion for the Kherson region.