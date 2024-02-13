Two people were wounded as result of hostile shelling of Mykhailivka in Kherson region

Russians shelled the village of Mykhailivka in the Kherson region, injuring two people.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"The village of Mykhailivka came under enemy fire.

Two people who were in the yard at the time of the shelling were injured. They were taken to hospital with explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds.

The 52-year-old woman's condition is assessed as moderate. The man, 48, was seriously injured. The victims are being provided with medical assistance," the statement said.

