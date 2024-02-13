Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks in six directions. Ukraine’s General Staff: 52 combat engagements took place over last day

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. 13.02.2024.

"The seven hundred and twentieth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. The enemy continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon its plans for the complete occupation of Ukraine, ignores the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and attacks both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armoured vehicles. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. Over the last day, 52 combat engagements took place.

In total, the enemy launched 1 missile attack, 94 air strikes, and fired 89 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in injuries and deaths among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as critical infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. There are no signs of offensive groups forming. Designated units of the Belarusian armed forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Seversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

The enemy launched an air strike on the village of Kruhle in the Kharkiv region. More than 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling by Russian invaders, including Hremiach, Zarichchia, Korenok, Pavlivka in the Sumy region; Udy, Alisivka, Kozacha Lopan, Lukianets, Vovchansk, Veterynarne in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions, but conducted two air strikes on the settlement of Novoyehorivka in the Luhansk region. About 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Ivanivka, Sinkivka, and Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks near Yampolivka, Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of our troops. The enemy carried out 5 air strikes in the areas of Terny, Razdolivka in the Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Nevske, Serebrianske forestry in the Luhansk region, Spirne, Torske, Serebrianka, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy also launched an air strike in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. About 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kurdiumivka, Bohdanivka, Klishchiyivka, New York, and Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 10 enemy attacks in the area of Avdiivka and another 2 attacks in the area of Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops. The enemy also conducted 2 airstrikes near Orlivka, Donetsk region. About 20 localities, including Berdychi, Stepove, Lastochkine, and Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve its tactical position 11 times. The enemy also carried out air strikes in the area of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. The occupiers came under artillery and mortar fire: Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Paraskoviivka, Pervomaiske, Donetsk region.

Russian occupiers did not conduct any offensive actions in the Novopavlivka sector. The enemy conducted an air strike near Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia region. About 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vuhledar, Staromayorske, Donetsk region, Levadne, Novodarivka, and Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled an enemy attack in the area east of Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia region. Russian occupiers' aircraft struck at the localities: Dolynka, Zhovta Krucha, and Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements, including Poltavka, Huliaipole, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region, were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling by Russian invaders.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Centre in the Kherson sector, the enemy does not give up its intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. During the day, the Russian occupiers made an unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of our troops there. They came under artillery fire: Kherson, Tokarivka, Romashkove in the Kherson region. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Krynky in the Kherson region. The Russian occupiers also fired from multiple rocket launchers in the vicinity of the settlements: Tyahynka, Ivanivka, Krynky in the Kherson region.

Over the course of the day, defence aviation struck 11 areas where personnel were concentrated, a command post, and 3 areas where anti-aircraft missile systems were located. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 16 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

Missile troops struck at the area of concentration of personnel, 4 enemy artillery units, 1 control centre, 2 ammunition depots, and electronic warfare facilities of the Russian occupiers," the General Staff said.