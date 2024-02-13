Head of Ukraine’s Mission to NATO Halibarenko: Coalition will present report on transfer of F-16s to Ukraine at Ramstein

During the next meeting of the contact group in the Ramstein format, there will be a report on F-16 fighters for Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of Ukraine's mission to NATO, Nataliia Halibarenko, Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske Radio.

"Tomorrow there will be a meeting in the Ramstein format, and there will be a report from the F-16 coalition on how it is going. So I think that after tomorrow's meeting, perhaps there will be some more detailed information, but right now everything is still on track. And spring of 2024 is a realistic timeframe that we have been given," she said.

She added that preparations for the use of the F-16 are taking place at several levels. Pilots are taught English and how to fly the aircraft. At the same time, the personnel who will service the aircraft are being trained.

Infrastructure is also being prepared, as not all runways in the country are ready to receive such fighters.

