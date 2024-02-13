Czech farmers to join border blockade as part of agrarian organizations’ protest

Next week, Czech farmers will block the border as part of a protest by agricultural organisations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

Czech farmers will reportedly join an international protest next week by agricultural organisations in Central and Eastern Europe, which are angry about EU agricultural policy and imports of cheaper products from Ukraine.

On 22 February, they will organise protest marches to the border crossings, where they will meet their colleagues from other countries. Even before that, some farmers are going to go to Prague with heavy machinery on Monday, 19 February, where they want to block the road.

Barbora Pankova, a spokesperson for the Agricultural Chamber, said it was impossible to predict how many tractors and other heavy machinery would be going to the border.

We cannot rule out that border crossings and roads will be blocked," she added.

On Monday and Tuesday, representatives of agricultural organisations from Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Lithuania and Latvia discussed issues related to EU policies and their impact on agriculture with European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski.

They passed on their demands to the European Commissioner. These include compensation to farmers for complying with new environmental regulations, bureaucratic relief and transparency in the subsidy system, and better regulation of Ukrainian products going to the EU market.

"Only by coordinating our demands and acting together do we have a chance to draw attention to the desperate situation in which European agriculture is currently facing and put pressure on European and Czech politicians," said Jan Dolezal, President of the Czech Chamber of Agriculture.

He said that the European Commission should present a plan to address these problems, otherwise the actions at the border crossings could be repeated.

