Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 398,140 people (+1060 per day), 6433 tanks, 9566 artillery systems, 12043 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 398,140 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.02.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 398140 (+1060) people,

tanks ‒ 6433 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 12043 (+39) units,

artillery systems – 9566 (+66) units,

MLRS – 984 (+3) units,

air defense ‒ 671 (+4) units,

aircraft – 332 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 7371 (+39),

cruise missiles ‒ 1882 (+0),

ships /boats ‒ 24 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 12662 (+39) units,

special equipment ‒ 1523 (+5)

