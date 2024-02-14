Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed hit of "Caesar Kunikov": It was located near occupied Alupka (updated). VIDEO

Defence forces confirmed the hit of the Russian large amphibious assault ship "Caesar Kunikov".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, destroyed a large occupation landing ship - "Caesar Kunikov". At the time of the attack, it was in the territorial waters of Ukraine near Alupka," the statement said.

Earlier, the media reported that on the morning of 14 February, the Russian large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov was attacked in the Black Sea.

"The successful mission was carried out by the special forces of the Group 13 of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. The special operation was made possible with the support of the United24 platform. The enemy ship was attacked by 'Magura V5' maritime strike drones off the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea near the city of Alupka," the statement said.

As a result, "Caesar Kunikov" sustained critical holes in its port side and began to sink. It is symbolic that the Russian officer after whom the ship was named was killed exactly 101 years ago.

The large amphibious assault ship "Caesar Kunikov", Project 775, is one of the newest Russian vessels. It could accommodate 87 crew members on board. It was used by terrorist Moscow during the wars against Georgia, Syria and Ukraine.

The occupiers' search and rescue operation was unsuccessful.