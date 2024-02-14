Navy on destruction of "Caesar Kunikov": ship’s manning strength is almost 90 sailors. Losses are expected to be significant

The search and rescue operation of the occupiers after the destruction of the large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet "Caesar Kunikov" was unsuccessful.

This was announced by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, Censor.NET reports citing LIGA.net.

"As of now, there is no verified information on this, we only have information that the search operation was unsuccessful," he said.

Pletenchuk noted that although there is no information on the number of sailors on board, we can be sure that "if it was at sea, then the crew was on board."

"Most likely, in accordance with the staffing level, which is almost 90 sailors. Therefore, in principle, the losses among the personnel should be significant, but we are not ready to confirm the number yet," the navy spokesman emphasized.

On the morning of February 14, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, destroyed a large occupation landing ship, "Caesar Kunikov". At the time of the attack, it was in the territorial waters of Ukraine near Alupka. According to the Navy, after the destruction of "Caesar Kunikov", Russia still has five large landing ships in the Black Sea.