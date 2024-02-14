Street fighting continues in Avdiivka, backup logistics routes are provided in case of loss of main supply route - Defense Forces

The situation in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, is dynamic, with street fighting continuing in the city, and Russians have amassed about 50,000 people in the area.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the air of the telethon by the spokesman for OSGT "Tavria", Dmytro Lykhoviy.

"As of now, the situation on the contact line is dynamic and can change literally every hour... In case the main logistical artery is cut by the enemy, our command has provided for backup supply routes," the statement said.

Lykhoviy added that the military would not comment on the fighting in Avdiivka in real time for security reasons, adding that street fighting has been going on in the city for several days.

"Sometimes the Russians throw equipment into the battle, and sometimes small infantry groups go in. About 50,000 Russian troops are concentrated there," the Armed Forces spokesman said.

Read more: Syrskyi visited Avdiivka and Kupyansk directions: he took operational decisions to deploy reserves

He noted that no one is holding on to "piles of stones, piles of burnt iron", and the command's main goal is to save the lives of the soldiers and, if the situation becomes more difficult, to move them to another line: "to act flexibly, to act manoeuvrably in order to preserve these same fighters for the next combat operations, for the liberation of the lost territory".