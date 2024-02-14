Russians lied about alleged deaths of soldiers of 3rd Assault Brigade at training ground near Selydove. It’s fake - OSGT "Tavria"

Russian propagandists are spreading a fake about the alleged missile attack on a "training ground" with Ukrainian troops near Selydove. There is no such training ground.

This was reported by the spokesman for the "Tavria" Operational and Strategic Grouping of troops Dmytro Lykhoviy, Censor.NET informs.

"On the morning of February 13, the Russians began to disperse a classic IPSO - they allegedly hit a "training ground" with Ukrainian military, in particular, soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade, with 200 to 1500 dead (what?..). Like, "this is how the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces starts," he wrote.

According to Lykhoviy, this lie preceded Russian missile attacks on Selydove and its surroundings. "Because of the Russian mess, the Ipso 'shot' was premature and turned out to be a blank. The Russian cart was hooked in front of the horse," noted the spokesman.

The public relations department of OSGT "Tavria" interviewed brigades of the Avdiivka and Donetsk sectors. They denied the Russians' statements and explained that no such losses or incident occurred in the vicinity of Selidove.

"And if you think about it. What kind of "training ground" is 20 kilometers from the front line? What lining ups, what gatherings? This is not there and cannot be. Just like there are no military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Selydove, which Moscow propaganda lies about," emphasized Lykhoviy.



