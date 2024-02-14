EU is not interested in extending Russian gas transit contract, we have alternative options, - Commissioner Simson

At present, European countries are not interested in extending the gas transit contract with the Russian Federation; after Russia’s manipulations on the gas market, they are working to diversify supplies.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The EU is not interested in extending the gas transit contract with Russia. We have been preparing for the completion of this contract for two years, when manipulations in the gas market began, and we have alternative options to ensure security of supply. Our main focus now is to provide maximum support to Ukraine and to phase out Russian gas as soon as possible," Simson said in a release from the Ukrainian Energy Ministry following a bilateral meeting with its head, Herman Halushchenko, at the International Energy Agency Ministerial Meeting in Paris.

For his part, Halushchenko thanked the European Commission for the latest grant for the Energy Support Fund of EUR 58 million, of which EUR 46.4 million has already been transferred to the account. According to him, a significant part of the contribution will be used to purchase gas turbines for the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine.

Read more: Finland plans to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas alone, as EU is not yet ready

He noted that the European Commission has thus already provided a EUR63 million grant to the Energy Support Fund and is its second largest sponsor.

The release also notes that the parties discussed nuclear and radiation safety in view of the difficult situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

During the meeting on 6 February, on the eve of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's visit to ZNPP, both Grossi and Halushchenko stressed that the end of the nuclear fuel life and the lack of licensed personnel are major problems for the occupied plant, as the Russians do not allow about 400 highly qualified Ukrainian employees to work.