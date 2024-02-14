Russia has reduced number of ships in Black Sea to 3, no missile carriers - Southern Defence Forces

There are three Russian ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, no missile carriers, and one ship is on duty in the Azov Sea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Defence Forces of southern Ukraine.

"The enemy naval grouping in the Black Sea has been reduced (not without the efforts of the Defence Forces) to 3 enemy ships, and 1 is on duty in the Azov Sea," the statement said.

The missile carriers have been brought back to their basing points.

Destruction of the Russian Caesar Kunikov submarine

Earlier, the media reported that on the morning of 14 February, the Russian large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov was attacked in the Black Sea.

Later, the DIU noted that on 14 February 2024, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in cooperation with all components of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine, destroyed the large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of Russia.

"The successful mission was carried out by the special forces of the Group 13 of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. The special operation was made possible with the support of the United24 platform. The enemy ship was attacked by Magura V5 maritime strike drones off the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea near the city of Alupka," the statement said.

As a result, the Caesar Kunikov sustained critical holes in its port side and began to sink. It is symbolic that the Russian officer after whom the ship was named was killed exactly 101 years ago.

The large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov, Project 775, is one of the newest Russian vessels. It could accommodate 87 crew members on board. It was used by terrorist Moscow during the wars against Georgia, Syria and Ukraine.

The occupiers' search and rescue operation was unsuccessful.

